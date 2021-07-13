Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Trade Review: Rise in China's recycled steel imports to pause on seasonal lull, steel prices

By Keith Tan
spglobal.com
 13 days ago

Steel demand lull, global price imbalance to crimp China's recycled steel imports. This report is part of the S&P Global Platts Metals Trade Review series, where we dig through datasets and digest some of the key trends in iron ore, alumina, steel and scrap, and metallurgical coal. We also explore what the next few months could bring, from supply and demand shifts, to new arbitrages, and to quality spread fluctuations.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Yuan#Chinese#Cfr#Japanese#Hs#Hrs101#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil falls US$1 as coronavirus, slower China imports hit demand

LONDON (July 26): Oil prices fell US$1 on Monday as concerns about fuel demand caused by the spread of Covid-19 variants as well as changes to import rules in China offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 97 cents, or...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures edge lower as pandemic concerns continue to weigh

0300 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning trade in Asia July 26 as concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continued to weigh on the market's upward potential. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am Singapore...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia light ends: Key market indicators for July 26-30

The direction of Asia's light ends markets was mixed in mid-morning trade July 26, with gasoline driven up by a stronger US RBOB-Brent crack; though this may be balanced by ample Chinese exports in August. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. LPG was poised...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Dip On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as floods in China. The downside appeared capped on signs of tightening supplies. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.14 a barrel, while...
Trafficdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Dip as Typhoon Snarls Southeast Asia Activity, Travel

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange slid in early trade Monday after heavy flooding and typhoons in China prompted concerns over short-term demand weakness in the world's largest oil importing country, and as a rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus led to renewed travel and mobility restrictions across several Asia-Pacific countries.
BusinessForexTV.com

Hong Kong Exports Increases In June

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports accelerated in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. Exports rose 33.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 24.0 percent increase in May. Imports gained 31.9 percent annually in June, following a 26.5 percent increase in the previous month. The trade deficit...
Trafficsacramentosun.com

China to cut retail fuel prices from Tuesday

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China will lower the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, the country's top economic planner said Monday. Based on recent changes in international oil prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel will be lowered by 100 yuan (about 15.44 U.S. dollars) and 95 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
Industryspglobal.com

Turkey's H1 steel output on track for historical high in 2021

Turkey, Europe's second-largest steel producer, increased its crude steel output by 17.9% on year in June 2021 to 3.4 million mt. This output figure was also higher than 3.2 million mt produced in May. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. According to the latest...
Industryspglobal.com

AMERICAS: The week ahead in petrochemicals

Continued outages have led to prolonged price increases in the US. After a short-lived restart heard at LyondellBasell's La Porte cracker, market sources July 23 said that the facility was back offline. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The LyondellBasell and Sasol joint venture...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after traders see market as oversold

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Monday, as traders worried the market was oversold after earlier reaching a two-week low and as a palm oil rally spilled over into the market, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade's most-active November soybean futures ended 6 cents higher at $13.57-3/4 per bushel, while the nearby August soybean futures rose 11-3/4 cents to $14.12-3/4. * Earlier in the session, the November contract fell to a two-week low. * CBOT December soymeal futures settled down $1.10 at $355.10 a ton, while the nearby August soymeal futures was unchanged at $353.6. * CBOT December soyoil rose 0.84 cents to 64.07 cents per lb, while the nearby August soyoil contract firmed 0.77 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * A rally in palm oil helped lift the soyoil and soybean markets. Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to jump more than 2% higher on Monday, as palm production fell more than 10% in July, traders say. * Lower river levels in Argentina also helped push soybean prices higher, as traders worried about delays on shipments of commodities, said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago. * However, China's soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth from the top global buyer and denting market sentiment just as U.S. farmers look to sell their new crop. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Pravin Char)
Public Healthfinchannel.com

How Has Covid Affected Global Trade?

The FINANCIAL — Covid-19 (Covid) caused a significant decline in global trade in 2020, particularly in services trade. Also, imbalances in regional trade contributed to a significant rise in shipping costs. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to global trade. In 2020, global trade fell by 8.9%, the steepest...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lack of Clarity on Supply/Demand Issues Producing Two-Sided Trade

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower at the mid-session but well off their lows following an early session plunge. Sellers dominated the trade throughout the session as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears about fuel demand, but losses were limited by forecasts that crude supply will be tight the rest of the year.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

China's stock market ends mixed in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks ended mixed last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of June, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,591.2 points, dropping by 24.3 points, or 0.7 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy