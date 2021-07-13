Can I Use Dish Soap to Kill Insects?

It never ceases to amaze me at the number of ills and woes in the yard and garden that can allegedly be cured by spraying with a dilute solution of dish soap. Over the years the number of cures I’ve seen ascribed to this simple item in all of our homes is beyond my comprehension: soil compaction, slow percolating soils, weed control, disease control, insect control, the list goes on and on. While dish soap can have some activity on some of these “pests”, understand that the effectiveness of soap has limits and you need to understand what it will and won’t do!