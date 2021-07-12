Miner Vale says value of Samarco settlement not open to renegotiation

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), and Integra Resources (ITRG) are 3 gold miners that are trading at very cheap valuations. Taylor Dart breaks down why you should consider taking advantage of these prices.It’s been a rough couple of months for the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF giving up most of its Q2 gains and sliding back towards support near the $31.00 - $32.00 level. While this has been quite disappointing for fully committed investors that were hoping for a meaningful move higher, it’s a blessing for investors that have been sitting on an ample amount of cash, waiting for a chance to buy back their favorite names in the space. Currently, many names are trading at very reasonable valuations, but a select few are sitting at dirt-cheap valuations, with more than 40% upside to their conservative fair value. In this update, we’ll look at a few that look like compelling buys currently.