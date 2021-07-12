Cancel
Miner Vale says value of Samarco settlement not open to renegotiation

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday in a securities filing that the compensation value for "not repairable damage" stemming from a dam collapse in 2015 has already been set and is not subject to renegotiation. The statement comes in response to a Reuters...

uk.investing.com

