Aegis, Vopak to jointly operate 8 LPG terminals in India

By Ramthan Hussain
spglobal.com
 13 days ago

Terminals at 5 ports on east, west coasts with total 960,000 cu m capacity. CRL terminal will be jointly controlled as part of Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. Vopak to acquire 24% in Hindustan Aegis LPG; Aegis to own 51%, Itochu 25%. Aegis Group and Dutch tank storage company Royal Vopak...

www.spglobal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpg#Terminals#Aegis Group#Dutch#Royal Vopak#Crl#Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd#Japanese#Itochu#Indian#Haldia#Lng#Aegis Logistics Ltd#The Executive Board#Bw Lpg#Global United Shipping
