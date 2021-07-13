Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Draft Day 3: How to watch, best available

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- To understand how important Day 3 of the Draft is, all you have to do is look at this year’s All-Star Game rosters. There are eight players named to this year’s All-Star teams who were drafted between the 11th and 20th rounds. Had you been watching those later rounds of the Draft over the years, you would have seen Ryan Pressly (2007), Nathan Eovaldi (2008), Taylor Rogers (2012) and Brandon Woodruff (2014) taken in the 11th round, Cedric Mullins (2015) in the 13th, Chris Bassitt (2011) in the 16th, Josh Hader (2012) in the 19th and J.D. Martinez (2009) in round 20.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thome
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Bret Saberhagen
Person
Orel Hershiser
Person
Jose Canseco
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Ryne Sandberg
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Andre Dawson
Person
Peyton List
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Draft#Analysis#Mlb Com#Dutch Forks#Lhp#Catholic#The Bolles School Lrb#Ss C#Acalanes#Mlb Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBMLB

'Let's do this': SS Sweeney ready for Yankees

The Yankees are envisioning a future in which Trey Sweeney helps anchor the infield in the Bronx, selecting the Eastern Illinois University shortstop in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night. Sweeney was taken with the 20th overall pick, and the 21-year-old attended the Draft as...
MLBMLB

J.T. Realmuto's solo home run

J.T. Realmuto drives in the first run for the National League with a home run to right-center in the 5th inning. Tune in to FOX.
MLBMLB

Breaking down Marlins' Day 2 Draft picks

The Marlins had a strong first day of the 2021 MLB Draft, selecting prep shortstop Kahlil Watson (No. 16 overall) and catcher Joe Mack (No. 31). The last time the organization chose high schoolers with its first two picks was 2018. • Draft Tracker: Live pick-by-pick coverage. After taking pitchers...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Draft Dudes: Looking at The Best Available Offensive Free Agents

There are still some big names available in free agency. Which names on the offensive side of the ball stood out to the dudes?. TDN Fantasy provides the most relevant and useful Fantasy Football analysis and NFL betting advice. Hosts Paige Dimakos, Jake Arians, and Jaime Eisner bring years of experience in the fantasy football, sports gambling, and football analysis industries to their weekly podcasts and rankings for your fantasy team.
MLB

O's draft pair of RHPs with no-hitters in '21

BALTIMORE -- It’s been a great year for no-hitters in the Majors, with Orioles ace John Means completing one of seven thrown in the first half of the 2021 season. If the trend extended to the collegiate ranks, the O's took notice. The Orioles added two pitchers with a no-hitter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy