Leveling the Playing Field
Harvey has been in the industry for over 30 years and joined Meet AC in 1995. She was installed into her current position in 2018. Challenges as a woman in business: Truthfully, I felt the road was more challenging because I rarely saw women in my current role. Of course, that was way back when. The anecdote is when you see it you can believe it. I remember meeting a client for the first time and I am still in contact with her today. She was and has been my mentor for over 25 years.www.southjersey.com
Comments / 0