[Japan] Nintendo eShop: Top 30 for First Half of 2021 (Switch)

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Japan, Nintendo regularly share the monthly Top 20 Software for the Nintendo Switch on their website. They also share charts for the full Year, and the first half of the year, and it’s the latter we got today! The Top 20 below lists the best-selling games on the Nintendo eShop between January and June 2021, and only covers paid downloads from the Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store in Japan (which excludes Free 2 Play titles, obviously).

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

