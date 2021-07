On July 31, the CDC eviction moratorium is set to end and housing advocates across Wisconsin are bracing for a massive flood of evictions as one of the only barriers to homelessness for thousands of Wisconsinites expires. The moratorium on evictions has been in place since March 2020 in order to prevent people from being […] The post Housing advocates bracing for ‘eviction apocalypse’ as moratorium comes to an end appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.