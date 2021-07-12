Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks Announces Lineup of Events to Celebrate Latino Conservation Week

WHEATON, MD – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, is hosting a series of special programs and events in celebration of Latino Conservation Week, July 17 – 25, 2021. The week, an initiative of the Hispanic Access Foundation, launched in 2014 to connect Latino communities across the country with opportunities to get involved in outdoor recreation, conservation education, and advocacy efforts.

