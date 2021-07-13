Cancel
NABI: Showcasing the 'best of the best'

 13 days ago

PHOENIX — Before heading off to Kansas to play college basketball in the fall, Kailee Fineday has a more immediate goal this week and it involves the NBA Finals. Fineday, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and her Lady Thunder teammates are in Phoenix for the Native American Basketball Invitational. The popular summer tournament is back after taking a break in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s tournament winners get more than a medal and bragging rights. The winner of the girls’ and boys’ tournaments get to attend Saturday's NBA Finals game at Phoenix Suns Arena.

