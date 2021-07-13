South Shore Conservatory to premiere ‘Grayce and Sickle’

South Shore Conservatory has named Nkeiru Okoye its first composer-in-residence in a new program, called SSC Transform, that uses music as a “vehicle for social change.”. Okoye will spend several days at South Shore Conservatory working with student musicians, who will premiere her “Grayce and Sickle” on July 23 at the Hingham campus’s outdoor amphitheater as the final performance in the conservatory’s Summer Music Festival.