Why Every Photographer Needs to Love Having Their Portrait Taken

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 14 days ago
Photographers must feel comfortable when having their portrait taken. “I never see portraits of you,” said the friend. “That’s because I’m the portrait photographer, not the subject,” replied the photographer. It’s a conversation I’ve had, and I know many of my industry peers have too. Photographers believing their place is behind the camera and seldom in front of it. But it’s a belief system I’m trying to break down, and I think it’s important you do too.

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
