Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Brazil's B3, Totvs Join Forces in Fintech Venture

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian financial exchange operator B3 SA has entered into an agreement with software firm Totvs SA to inject 600 million reais ($116 million) into Totvs subsidiary TFS Solucoes em Software SA, according to separate securities filing released by both firms on Monday. TFS aims "to...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Totvs Join Forces#Fintech Venture#Rio De Janeiro#Reuters#Brazilian#B3 Sa#Totvs Sa#Tfs Solucoes#Software Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fintech
Country
Brazil
Related
Businesskfgo.com

Santander Brasil is set to deliver its best results ever, says CEO Rial

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco Santander Brasil SA is set to post its best full-year profit in history this year, Chief Executive Sergio Rial said on Wednesday, as he prepares to pass the baton and become chairman next year. Santander Brasil nearly doubled its quarterly profit from a year earlier...
Energy Industryaithority.com

Canadian Solar Raises US$100 Million from BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA to Support Execution of Brazil Project Portfolio

Canadian Solar Inc, announced that it has closed a BRL 500 million (approximately US$100 million) financing facility with Brazilian banks BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA. Canadian Solar will use the financing facility for the development and construction of solar projects in Brazil, where the Company has established a leadership position in the solar energy market. The facility will fund up to 70% of Canadian Solar’s equity contributions in a subset of its Brazilian project portfolio, a unique structure in the local market. BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA, two leading investment and commercial banks in Brazil and long-term Canadian Solar partners in Latin America, are also financial advisors to the Company’s Brazilian portfolio.
Businesskfgo.com

Exclusive-Visa-backed payments firm Conductor readies U.S. IPO – sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian payments firm Conductor has hired banks for an initial public offering in the United States that could come as early as this year, as Latin America’s financial sector is enlivened by the arrival of several newcomers, three sources familiar with the matter said. Conductor, which...
PharmaceuticalsWNCY

Brazil suspends import permit for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The board of Brazilian health agency Anvisa has provisionally suspended its import authorization for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine while it seeks information, it said on Tuesday. The move is the latest upset to the country’s vaccine rollout, which has been derailed by a Senate committee investigation...
Economynewsbrig.com

African startups join global funding boom as fintech shines – News Brig

For example, the explosion in capital raised by U.S. startups this year is contrasted by a modestly cooling Chinese venture capital scene. But apart from China, most key startup countries and regions are seeing strong investor interest. The continent of Africa is no exception. The Exchange explores startups, markets and...
Economy740thefan.com

Nigeria to launch digital currency, “e-naira”, in Oct – central bank

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria plans to launch its own crypto currency, called the “e-naira”, in October, its central bank governor said on Tuesday. Nigeria barred its banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies in February. Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said the “e-naira” would operate...
Economyinstitutionalinvestor.com

The Firms Keeping Investors in the Know in Latin America

When the Covid-19 pandemic shut the world down last year, there was little time for anyone to adapt. But for the business of corporate access — which until last year connected investors and companies largely through travel and in-person events — the transition was especially stark. For Brazilian provider BTG...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, Brazil's Newest Deep-Water Port, Located in the South of State of Espirito Santo Near State Border With Rio de Janeiro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State of Espírito Santo, near the state border with Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. Porto Central is being developed as a new deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways, and other infrastructure. Currently in development, Porto Central will accommodate different types of terminals and industries that will efficiently serve strategic economic sectors, such as oil & gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries, serving an extensive hinterland in Brazil, as well as enable shipping routes around the world.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's JBS imports 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has imported 30 ships loaded with corn from Argentina after a drought and an ill-timed frost caused crop failure in Brazil, according to a statement sent to Reuters. JBS, which did not say exactly how much corn it has imported,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Brazilian fintech TradersClub valued at $522 mln in IPO

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial start-up TradersClub on Monday priced its initial public offering at 9.50 reais per share, according to a filing with the country’s securities regulator, reaching a valuation of 2.7 billion reais ($521.58 million). The company raised 606.9 million reais in the IPO, the...
Technologythecustomer.net

Allocadia And BrandMaker Join Forces

BrandMaker, a leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management (MRM) software solutions, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Allocadia, a leader in Marketing Planning, Budgeting and Performance Management. The transaction is expected to be completed within the month. The combined company will more deeply address...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Brazil’s recent energy auctions

The Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency and the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) held the A-3 and A-4 auctions on July 8, resuming contracts for large-scale solar in the Brazilian regulated market, after 2020 passed without any new auctions. The amount of contracted energy – 21.4 MW in the A-3 auction...
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Fintech firm focused on investor rewards raises $2 million venture round

A financial technology startup founded by veteran investor relations executive Jeff Lambert has closed on a $2 million "pre-seed" round of capital, according to a news release. Detroit-based Tiicker, which went live last year, aims to serve as a portal for granting perks to retail stock investors. The $2 million...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apollo may join forces with Fortress for Morrisons bid

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management is in talks to join a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group which has agreed a takeover of British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Tuesday. Apollo said it does not intend to make an offer for Morrisons other than as part...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

The UK is Still Killing it When it Comes to Fintech as 2021 Sees Record $5.7 Billion in Venture Funding

The United Kingdom has long been a top global Fintech hub – a title it is keen to maintain. The combination of a pretty supportive policy environment, a market economy, and a risk-taking entrepreneurial class, has fueled a Fintech boom. More recently, Brexit has challenged the ecosystem but according to recent numbers, Fintech funding is charging forward in spite of any challenges.
Marketsfinextra.com

Uncertain Growth For Switzerland's FinTech Sector

The median value and number of full-time employees at Swiss FinTech companies were stagnating at 12% of total financing, with the median amount falling from 21 million Swiss francs to 14 million Swiss francs, suggesting that the continued growth of the Swiss fintech sector in 2014 has stalled. If you look at the median (the value that separates the high half from the low half of the total funding) and the number of employees in 2020, there has been a significant shift.
Technologyfinextra.com

It’s time for Fintechs to seize the moment on talent

It’s difficult to overstate just how much the way we work has changed over the past year. We all know it and we’ve all been living it since Covid-19 arrived and upended our daily lives overnight in early 2020. Everyone’s experienced it in a different way – I know people who have used the time to travel around the US or set up in the Caribbean while continuing to do their day jobs, and others who are missing the routine of the office – but all the discussion about the future of work shouldn’t overlook the significance of how companies across sectors are working in ways they would never have believed possible just a couple of years ago.
Businessfinextra.com

Nick Ogden joins the board of Saudi fintech Geidea

Geidea, the largest fintech company in Saudi Arabia by market share, has appointed the global financial services and fintech heavyweight Nick Ogden to join its Board of Directors. In his role, Nick will be responsible for guiding the company’s strategic vision as it seeks to position itself as the category...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Startups Combat Fintech Challenges: Here's How

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Fintech companies have a broad landscape of business in India, especially around financial products and services. It goes without saying that the countries’ vast population, increasing number of Internet users, and the government's efforts to make the country faceless, paperless and cashless are bringing many new opportunities for fintech and startups. Financial institutions, startups, venture capitalists, and regulators are embracing fintech and leveraging those opportunities to evolve and grow. For the past couple of years, India has witnessed the emergence of numerous fintech startups, incubators and investments from public and private investors that have consequently made the Indian fintech market the fastest-growing market in the world as stated by US Republican Senator Steve Daines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy