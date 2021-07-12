Brazil's B3, Totvs Join Forces in Fintech Venture

It’s difficult to overstate just how much the way we work has changed over the past year. We all know it and we’ve all been living it since Covid-19 arrived and upended our daily lives overnight in early 2020. Everyone’s experienced it in a different way – I know people who have used the time to travel around the US or set up in the Caribbean while continuing to do their day jobs, and others who are missing the routine of the office – but all the discussion about the future of work shouldn’t overlook the significance of how companies across sectors are working in ways they would never have believed possible just a couple of years ago.