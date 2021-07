Nunez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Angels. He took Shohei Ohtani deep in the fifth inning to get the Rockies on the board. Nunez continues to have trouble making consistent contact, but at least it tends to be hard contact -- he has five hits in 18 at-bats in July, with four of them (three doubles and Monday's homer) going for extra bases. On the season, he's slashing just .173/.278/.370 with six home runs and 25 RBI through 57 games.