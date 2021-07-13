Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Mt. Trashmore Challenge

hooplanow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrive to climb this unique local treasure 140 times—a distance equal to ascending Mount Everest! To sign up and for more information: https://trashmorechallenge.com/. For each milestone you make, you’ll get coupons or swag from local businesses. T-shirts and milestone perk prizes can be picked up from 11am - 1pm starting Friday, April 9th in our office: Suite 123 inside The Cherry Building - 329 10th Ave SE Cedar Rapids, IA. On the Third Thursday of each month, starting in MAY t-shirts and perks can be picked up from 5-7pm at the base of Mt. Trashmore at the recreation building.

www.hooplanow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Us Bank#Mount Everest#Mt Trashmore Challenge#District Partners#Mcnary Marketing#Us Bank#Ufg Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Marketing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy