Mt. Trashmore Challenge

Strive to climb this unique local treasure 140 times—a distance equal to ascending Mount Everest! To sign up and for more information: https://trashmorechallenge.com/. For each milestone you make, you’ll get coupons or swag from local businesses. T-shirts and milestone perk prizes can be picked up from 11am - 1pm starting Friday, April 9th in our office: Suite 123 inside The Cherry Building - 329 10th Ave SE Cedar Rapids, IA. On the Third Thursday of each month, starting in MAY t-shirts and perks can be picked up from 5-7pm at the base of Mt. Trashmore at the recreation building.