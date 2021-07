Prepare. Act. Survive.That is the advice of the Environment Agency when it comes to climate change. But is the country prepared? Britain has woefully underfunded climate adaptation efforts, leaving its infrastructure at the mercy of extreme weather events, officials and experts warn.July has been a month of floods, heat, and floods again. Recent days have offered a sharp reminder that the weather is becoming harder to predict, and its toll is set rise further in the years ahead. Net-zero pledges to reduce carbon emissions have started to cut through with the public, as they face significant changes to their homes...