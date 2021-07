The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is under fire for admitting he used money laundering tactics to dodge mainstream financial platforms’ compliance crackdowns. Tuesday saw the resurfacing of a 2019 Twitter conversation between laser-eyed BTC pumper Anthony Pompliano and Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, in which Powell confirmed that he engaged in dodgy financial structuring to bypass curbs imposed on Kraken’s activities by some major U.S. banks and online payment processor PayPal.