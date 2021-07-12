Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Rolling Stones Play Their First Ever Gig

By Richard Havers
udiscovermusic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did the Rolling Stones play their first gig? Well, the story begins in the summer of 1962. Blues Incorporated, Alexis Korner’s band had a regular Thursday night gig at the Marquee Club in London’s Oxford Street. In the first week of July, Korner was offered a spot on BBC Radio’s Jazz Club, which didn’t go down well with Harold Pendleton, the man who ran the Marquee’s. Pendleton issued a blunt ultimatum: “If you leave this Thursday to do the broadcast, I will not guarantee your gig the Thursday after.”

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Reed
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Fats Domino
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Elmore James
Person
Brian Jones
Person
Dick Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Incorporated#Bbc Radio#Jazz Club#Marquee#Jazz News#Apple Music#Spotify#Savoy#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicFOXBusiness

How much are the Rolling Stones worth?

The Rolling Stones are one of history’s most memorable rock bands. With humble beginnings between childhood friends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the "Just My Imagination" rockers would grow to become one of the most successful rock acts in the world. Surprisingly, the group has only ever won three Grammy...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

10 Legendary Guitar Work From The Rolling Stones

One of the reasons why The Rolling Stones stood out at a time when there was no shortage of talented rockers was because of The Human Riff. Keith Richards may be the subject of countless memes on immortality but in a way, he has already achieved it with a series of timeless tracks under his belt. He’s not the flashiest, most technically proficient guitar player out there, but he knows just how to leave his mark in music.
Saint Louis, MOFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rolling Stones to resume 'Filter' tour in September

The Rolling Stones announced Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, beginning in St. Louis on Sept. 26. “I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!”
Detroit, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Rolling Stones Concert In Detroit Rescheduled

After a 16-month postponement due to the pandemic, The Rolling Stones' No Filter tour will return this fall with 13 stadium shows. The first show on the tour will be in St. Louis. The band will rock the motor city as they will play Ford Field on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Musicdecaturradio.com

The Rolling Stones Heading Back On The Road In September

The Rolling Stones are heading back on the road!!! The band has rolled out an updated itinerary, kicking off the 13-stop tour on September 26th at St. Louis' Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrapping things up on November 20th at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. Mick...
Musicwfpk.org

Rolling Stones announce fall tour

Venerable road warriors The Rolling Stones are finally getting back on the road. The legendary rockers are embarking on the tour initially planned for last year before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic– plus they’ve added a few dates as well, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival October 13th.
Detroit, MIwcsx.com

Win Tickets To The Rolling Stones

Great news: The Rolling Stones have announced their new date for 2021. The No Filter tour hits Detroit’s Ford Field on November 15th. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets for the previously scheduled show will be honored. See you soon!. Tickets are on sale RIGHT NOW at www.RollingStones.com!. “It’s always...
Musicmxdwn.com

The Rolling Stones at the SoFi Stadium on October 17th

The Rolling Stones are a well-known English rock band that stormed the world in the 1960s. They are recognized as the developers of hard rock and most known for their hit songs “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Paint It Black.” The band is composed of rock legends Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood. Nearly 60 years later, The Rolling Stones continue to impact the world with their electrifying performances.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

The Rolling Stones’ ‘Live on Copacabana Beach’: Review

The 1969 Woodstock festival attracted a small crowd by comparison with the Rolling Stones’ Feb. 8, 2006, performance at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, which aired on TV throughout North America. Though estimates varied, the consensus seems to be that the show drew in the neighborhood of one and a half million fans.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Rolling Stones Announce U.S. Bank Stadium Show

One of the many events that was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic was the Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium. After wondering if and when that show would be rescheduled, Stones fans have received their answer, and it's great news. The Rolling Stones will perform their first...
New Orleans, LAaudacy.com

The Rolling Stones join Jazz Fest 2021 lineup

Jazz Fest organizers announced Thursday that rock legends The Rolling Stones will join The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival lineup. The 'Stones' will perform Wednesday, Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 am. The Rolling Stones were originally headliners for the 2019 Jazz Fest lineup but cancelled due to frontman Mick Jagger's heart surgery.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

July 1971: The Summer When Rock Grew Up

Music fans typically survey rock history linearly or chronologically: First, there was Elvis, then the Beatles, then the Summer of Love … and so on. But that’s not really how life works. When artists are creating, they're usually looking at and reacting to what’s happening around them now, not necessarily what happened before them.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Gary Kemp Finds ‘Insolo’ in Pink Floyd, Shedding ‘New Romantic’ Past

Playing another artist’s music is something Gary Kemp rarely considered. Then, Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason approached him to join his Saucerful of Secrets. Digging into Floyd’s back catalog as the band’s guitar and co-singer and playing for a prog-driven, more “bloke-y” audience—far removed from his Spandau Ballet days—Kemp gained more confidence as an artist, beyond his New Romantic past, which led to Insolo, his first solo album in more than 25 years.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Rush's Geddy Lee: 10 bassists who blew my mind

The last time we caught up with Geddy Lee, he was discussing his latest venture - Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which encompasses the instrument itself as well as the players that came to define it. Cruelly, we forced him to name his top 10. The tome itself...
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Rare Beatles demo goes to auction

A rare Beatles demo recorded at Abbey Road has gone to auction. The unheard collection - which contains early versions of 'I am the Walrus', 'Fool on the Hill' and 'I Me Mine' - was left behind by the Fab Four after a session in he 1960s. The tape has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy