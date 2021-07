It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, and it was one of many times longtime British royal family fans got to see Prince George taking in the sights and sounds of a spirited sporting event at yesterday 2021 Euro Cup Finals. The eldest son of Prince William and wife Kate Middleton encapsulated a range of emotions during the highly contested match between England and Italy yesterday after previously attending the England-Germany match on June 29. Although Prince George’s beloved England team wasn’t able to clinch the title (losing to Italy 1-1, and then 2-3 in penalties), onlookers got the opportunity to see the future King of England with his beloved mum and dad and his big feelings did not disappoint.