Everything to Know About Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship

Now that the long-awaited statue of Princess Diana, commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2017, has been unveiled, royal watchers have begun to dissect every detail of the ceremony for clues on what it may have meant for the future of the brothers' fractured relationship. The unveiling was an understated and sparsely attended affair that took place on Thursday, July 1, what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, at the Sunken Gardens on the grounds of Kensington Palace, her favorite place in the home she once shared with her boys. Only Diana's siblings, Charles, the Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes, along with the statue's sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, garden designer Pip Morrison, and members of the statue committee joined William and Harry for the unveiling.