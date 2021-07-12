Everything to Know About Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship
Princess Beatrice, who is the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth, has known Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, English property developer, and his family for quite some time. Still, the two reportedly didn't start dating until about 2018, when they quickly took their relationship to the next level. Beatrice and Edoardo will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this summer, and the couple recently made the exciting announcement that they're expecting a child together.www.brides.com
