COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising again, as the Delta variant infects the unvaccinated, and causes "breakthrough" cases among the vaccinated. Concerned for your life, the nation's Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared with CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss the things you need to do to keep yourself—and our nation's children who are unvaccinated—safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.