Huntsville, AL

Marginalia: Yaa Gyasi on 'Transcendent Kingdom'

kmuw.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhana-born American writer Yaa Gyasi follows her award-winning debut, Homegoing, with the Transcendent Kingdom, the story of a Ghanaian family faced with racism, depression, and the opioid crisis after their move to Huntsville, Alabama. And it explores whether the binaries of religion and science must be an either/or. Transcendent Kingdom...

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

