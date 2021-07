The Irwin County School System took to social media to inform the community about changes to the upcoming school year. Students return to the classroom on Friday, August 6. All students born on, or after January 1, 2002, who are attending 7th grade, and students who are entering or transferring into 8th through 12th grade in the 21-22 school year will be required to have one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine according to the Department of Public Health. New this school year, Georgia's immunization requirements now says that all students heading into the 11th grade in the 21-22 school year will be required to get a meningococcal booster shot (MCV4), unless their first dose was received on, or after, their 16th birthday.