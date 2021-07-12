Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

SPOTLIGHT ON HISTORY: A LOOK BACK AT THE LIFE & CAREER OF FORMER LOUISINA GOVERNOR EDWIN EDWARDS

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 18 days ago

With the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA) have compiled a body of archived work highlighting Edwards’ political career. The digital archives include profiles, interviews, and debates and they are all available for the public to freely stream at www.ladigitalmedia.org. You can also access the archives at www.lpb.org.

www.avoyellestoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Louisina#Ldma#Www Lpb Org#Kwkh Radio#Watch Lpb#The State Capitol#Lpb Contact#Wlae Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Baton Rouge, LAKTBS

Funeral service held for former Governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told mourners at the funeral of former Gov. Edwin Edwards that the late governor left his mark on every part of the state during four terms. The flag-draped casket of Edwin Edwards, who died last Monday at age 93, was carried by horse-drawn carriage from the current Capitol building to the Old State Capitol Sunday for a private service. In prepared remarks released Sunday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards - no relation to the former governor - praised Edwin Edwards for numerous accomplishments, and for support of the state charity hospital system.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Weekend memorials and funeral for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The public gets a chance to say goodbye to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards beginning Saturday morning at the Louisiana Capitol. Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, is to lie in repose in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall between the House and Senate chambers. The public will be able to view the casket from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...
Politicsdonaldsonvillechief.com

Friends remember colorful career of Edwin Edwards

A public viewing Saturday at the State Capitol and private ceremony open to friends and family Sunday at the Old State Capitol marked the final ride for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. Friends and colleagues remembered Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed...
Baton Rouge, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s handsome, gifted, charming governor Edwin Edwards had it all — except integrity | Robert Mann

The following is an excerpt from “The Comeback of the Cajun Prince,” a chapter in Robert Mann’s memoir, Backrooms and Bayous: My Life in Louisiana Politics, which hits shelves Aug. 9. When I read the endorsement of Edwin Edwards in the Shreveport Journal, the newspaper where I began working in August 1983, I knew covering […] The post Louisiana’s handsome, gifted, charming governor Edwin Edwards had it all — except integrity | Robert Mann appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services are being held this weekend for former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards. Edwards, 93, passed away earlier this week. A public viewing is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Capitol. WAFB will have live coverage online until noon Saturday.
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Reflections by Jerry Pierce: Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died this week at age 93, had a genuine affinity for Natchitoches. He often called the town a “microcosm of Louisiana” and was always convinced that an appearance here in the 1970s helped propel him to his first of four terms in the statehouse. One...
Politicsbayoubrief.com

The Epic Lives of Edwin W. Edwards, 1927-2021

“I have always loved Louisiana, its people, its bayous, its land, and its eternal joie d’vie. That’s my hope for you: That you will never lose your love for living.”. Earl K. Long once surmised that the “ideal” governor of Louisiana would be “a Frenchman with an English-sounding name who was a Catholic and could speak French.” The irascible and wily younger brother of the martyred Kingfish, “Uncle Earl,” as he famously called himself, wasn’t describing anyone in particular; he was attempting to solve a riddle at the crux of Louisiana politics.
Dallas, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: “When Blacks Win, The Left Loses!”

Did you hear about the letter a group called Dallas Justice Now sent to an affluent White neighborhood asking them not to send their kids to elite schools, so kids of color could get those slots? One college student has an issue with that. CJ Pearson is 18 years old and a student at the University of Alabama. He’s the campaign manager for our friend Vernon Jones, running for Governor of Georgia. CJ also happens to be Black. And when he read this letter, it reminded him of who’s the real racists: the Left! Or, as CJ put it, “when Blacks win, the Left loses!” CJ joins Rick and explains what he means on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

Comments / 0

Community Policy