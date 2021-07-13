Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Man Uses Science To Create A Rainbow Hologram Out Of Chocolate

By Chris Winters
12tomatoes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames of the Action Lab is always coming up with all sorts of amazing demonstrations, and his latest clip just might be the best one that we have seen on there yet. All of the chocoholics out there are sure to appreciate this one. Did you wonder about how the process works when someone decides to imprint holographic rainbows onto tempered chocolate? If you are anything like us, this is something that you never even thought was possible, but James is here to help us rethink all of that and we are beyond grateful.

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Rainbows#Rainbow Hologram#The Action Lab#Instructables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Top Scientist Reveals Why the Universe is “Doomed to Perish”

Most scientists believe that our Universe was born roughly 13.7 billion years ago, along with the biggest event of all: the Big Bang. At first, all matter, space, and time were crammed into a very small singularity that apparently came from nowhere. Although there are plenty of questions here without...
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
TravelPosted by
Vice

Scientists Discover 'Time Cells' In the Brain That Enable 'Mental Time Travel'

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. When we recall past events in our lives, we can often mentally replay an experience in the exact sequential order that it happened. Revisiting these episodic memories may feel like a seamless and ordinary activity, but the ability for our brains to encode events in temporal order—and then draw them up as sequential recollections later on—is an ongoing scientific mystery.
Sciencepowerofpositivity.com

Science Explains How Mastering Time Creates a Fulfilling Life

Are you good at time-management? Many people discuss the benefits of having that trait, but few reach the point of mastery. It’s an unfortunate but fair fact. Time-management itself is already a complicated thing with many different factors involved, time mastery is even harder to grasp. Still, it plays an essential role in leading a fulfilling life.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Creating Joy Plots Using JoyPy

Using JoyPy for creating series of Stacked Histograms as Joy Plots. Visualization is a core part of finding insights and can be used for storytelling. While creating visualization we need to think about which plot to use, which features to consider, what story will be coming out, or finding root cause analysis. Have you ever been stuck with these problems?
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Crew Using Virtual, Augmented Reality for Science and Maintenance

Science and maintenance using virtual and augmented reality tools were prominent aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also made sure life support components remain in tip-top shape aboard the orbiting lab. The universe’s coldest temperatures can be found inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module’s Cold Atom...
ScienceFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Science lesson using popsicle sticks

They can be used for arts and crafts or holding a sweet treat. But did you know popsicle sticks can also give you a science lesson? Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun experiment you can try at home.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Dark Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownies

These are the darkest, richest brownies. If you’re like me then you love a good brownie. In fact I’m pretty picky about how I like them since I’m always looking for the deepest, richest chocolate flavor. If given the choice I’ll take a fudge-y, dark chocolate brownie over a light and cake-y one any day of the week. And this recipe for dark chocolate cream cheese brownies delivers that and more.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Hubble Back On Track: Full Science Observations And New Images Are Out

The Hubble telescope had a tough month and it’s been dealing with all kinds of tech issues. Now, we’ve been announced that everything is working completely fine again. Nasa.gov writes that the Hubble telescope is back in business and it explores the universe again. All instruments are back to full...
ScienceFreethink

CRISPR used to create first gene-edited opossums

Researchers in Japan have used CRISPR technology to create gene-edited opossums. This marks the first time anyone has successfully genetically engineered a marsupial — and it could have huge implications for medical research. “I’m very excited to see this paper,” John VandeBerg, a geneticist at the University of Texas Rio...
Physicsarxiv.org

Entanglement entropy of inhomogeneous XX spin chains with algebraic interactions

We introduce a family of inhomogeneous XX spin chains whose squared couplings are a polynomial of degree at most four in the site index. We show how to obtain an asymptotic approximation for the Rényi entanglement entropy of all such chains in a constant magnetic field at half filling by exploiting their connection with the conformal field theory of a massless Dirac fermion in a suitably curved static background. We study the above approximation for three particular chains in the family, two of them related to well-known quasi-exactly solvable quantum models on the line and the third one to classical Krawtchouk polynomials, finding an excellent agreement with the exact value obtained numerically when the Rényi parameter $\alpha$ is less than one. When $\alpha\ge1$ we find parity oscillations, as expected from the homogeneous case, and show that they are very accurately reproduced by a modification of the Fagotti-Calabrese formula. We have also analyzed the asymptotic behavior of the Rényi entanglement entropy in the non-standard situation of arbitrary filling and/or inhomogeneous magnetic field. Our numerical results show that in this case a block of spins at each end of the chain becomes disentangled from the rest. Moreover, the asymptotic approximation for the case of half filling and constant magnetic field, when suitably rescaled to the region of non-vanishing entropy, provides a rough approximation to the entanglement entropy also in this general case.
Astronomycoastalbreezenews.com

The Anatomy of a Rainbow

Everyone new to the islands is always awestruck and captivated when seeing their first tropical rainbow. The colors are more vivid, vibrant, and rich than anywhere else, and there seems to be a living presence found in every rising tread and terrace in the bridge in the sky. Always and...
Sciencearxiv.org

Influence of sample momentum space features on scanning tunnelling microscope measurements

Theoretical understanding of scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) measurements involve electronic structure details of the STM tip and the sample being measured. Conventionally, the focus has been on the accuracy of the electronic state simulations of the sample, whereas the STM tip electronic state is typically approximated as a simple spherically symmetric $ s $ orbital. This widely used $ s $ orbital approximation has failed in recent STM studies where the measured STM images of subsurface impurity wave functions in silicon required a detailed description of the STM tip electronic state. In this work, we show that the failure of the $ s $ orbital approximation is due to the indirect band-gap of the sample material silicon (Si), which gives rise to complex valley interferences in the momentum space of impurity wave functions. Based on direct comparison of STM images computed from multi-million-atom electronic structure calculations of impurity wave functions in direct (GaAs) and indirect (Si) band-gap materials, our results establish that whilst the selection of STM tip orbital only plays a minor qualitative role for the direct band gap GaAs material, the STM measurements are dramatically modified by the momentum space features of the indirect band gap Si material, thereby requiring a quantitative representation of the STM tip orbital configuration. Our work provides new insights to understand future STM studies of semiconductor materials based on their momentum space features, which will be important for the design and implementation of emerging technologies in the areas of quantum computing, photonics, spintronics and valleytronics.
PhysicsPhysics World

Twisted trilayer graphene could be a spin-triplet superconductor

Physicists in the US and Japan have observed superconductivity in a graphene-based material during the application of very high magnetic fields. What is more, the superconductivity re-emerges after dropping to zero as the field strength is increased. The team, led by Pablo Jarillo-Herrero at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, spotted...
ScienceScience Now

This is the first mini particle accelerator to power a laser

For 2 decades, physicists have strived to miniaturize particle accelerators—the huge machines that serve as atom smashers and x-ray sources. That effort just took a big step, as physicists in China used a small “plasma wakefield accelerator” to power a type of laser called a free-electron laser (FEL). The 12-meter-long FEL isn’t nearly as good as its kilometers-long predecessors. Still, other researchers say the experiment marks a major advance in mini accelerators.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet – Just One Atom Thick!

A one-atom-thin 2D magnet developed by Berkeley Lab and UC Berkeley could advance new applications in computing and electronics. The development of an ultrathin magnet that operates at room temperature could lead to new applications in computing and electronics – such as high-density, compact spintronic memory devices – and new tools for the study of quantum physics.
ChemistryPhys.org

Through the thin-film glass, researchers spot a new liquid phase

Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes a new type of liquid in thin films, which forms a high-density glass. Results generated in this study, conducted by researchers in Penn's Department of Chemistry, demonstrate how these glasses and other similar materials can be fabricated to be denser and more stable, providing a framework for developing new applications and devices through better design.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Scientists are debating bizarre theory that EVERYTHING in the universe has consciousness including inanimate objects like rocks and chairs as proponents argue the human conscious exists outside the brain

Scientists are debating a bizarre philosophical theory that everything in the universe has consciousness including inanimate objects like rocks and chairs. There are two prevalent theories for consciousness – monism and dualism. In monism, consciousness is believed to have somehow emerged from the physical brain. Dualists believe consciousness is entirely separate from matter or the human body.
AstronomyPhys.org

Scientists determine Mars crustal thickness

Based on the analysis of marsquakes recorded by NASA's InSight mission, the structure of Mars's crust has now been determined in absolute numbers for the first time. Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 or 39 kilometers thick. That is the result of an international research team led by geophysicist Dr. Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun at the University of Cologne's Institute of Geology and Mineralogy and Dr. Mark Panning at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology (Caltech). InSight stands for "Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport." NASA's lander, which landed on Mars on 26 November 2018, explores the crust, mantle and core of the red planet. The paper "Thickness and structure of the Martian crust from InSight seismic data' will appear in Science on July 23.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy