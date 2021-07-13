Man Uses Science To Create A Rainbow Hologram Out Of Chocolate

Theoretical understanding of scanning tunnelling microscope (STM) measurements involve electronic structure details of the STM tip and the sample being measured. Conventionally, the focus has been on the accuracy of the electronic state simulations of the sample, whereas the STM tip electronic state is typically approximated as a simple spherically symmetric $ s $ orbital. This widely used $ s $ orbital approximation has failed in recent STM studies where the measured STM images of subsurface impurity wave functions in silicon required a detailed description of the STM tip electronic state. In this work, we show that the failure of the $ s $ orbital approximation is due to the indirect band-gap of the sample material silicon (Si), which gives rise to complex valley interferences in the momentum space of impurity wave functions. Based on direct comparison of STM images computed from multi-million-atom electronic structure calculations of impurity wave functions in direct (GaAs) and indirect (Si) band-gap materials, our results establish that whilst the selection of STM tip orbital only plays a minor qualitative role for the direct band gap GaAs material, the STM measurements are dramatically modified by the momentum space features of the indirect band gap Si material, thereby requiring a quantitative representation of the STM tip orbital configuration. Our work provides new insights to understand future STM studies of semiconductor materials based on their momentum space features, which will be important for the design and implementation of emerging technologies in the areas of quantum computing, photonics, spintronics and valleytronics.
