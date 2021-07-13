Homicide detectives investigate man found dead in Pico Rivera

A man was found dead in Pico Rivera Monday, prompting an investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives.

The man was found dead at about 3 p.m. in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Manning Road, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man’s name and the manner of his death were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the death was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.