CR 21 motorcycle crash

On Monday at approximately 2:56 p.m.,the Nicollet County Sheriff’s responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Ridgely Township near the intersection of Nicollet County Road 21 and 701st Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, Lawrence Dean Grunke, 19, of Fairfax, was airlifted from the scene and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Assisting in the crash were the Minnesota State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax Police Department, and the Fairfax Ambulance Service.