17-year-old shot, killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a teenager was shot and killed.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting around 5:44 p.m. on the 2600 block of Volpi Drive. Arriving officers found a teenager shot in the street.

Authorities only identified the teen as a 17-year-old boy.

He was taken to a hospital where police said he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no motive or suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the case can call the department's non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Stockton, California | A history of gun violence. How can leaders bring peace?