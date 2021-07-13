Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Columbia; Schuylkill At 200 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms producing very heavy rain along a line extending from near Landingville to Centralia. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Tamaqua, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Ashland, Orwigsburg, Mcadoo, Port Carbon, Girardville, Hometown, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia, Oneida, Grier City-Park Crest, Altamont, Renningers, Englewood and Mechanicsville. TIME...MOT...LOC 0600Z 244DEG 116KT 4091 7622 4065 7581alerts.weather.gov
