Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Find source of iron shortage before resuming donations

By Keith Roach, M.D.
Derrick
 13 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I was diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. A colonoscopy found no problems. An endoscopy found a small raw spot on my stomach lining; it was not bleeding. My iron count was 7. Two months earlier it was 102. I was told to take an iron supplement twice a day. Now a year later, it is back up to 78. Up until my diagnosis, I had been donating one unit of blood approximately every eight weeks. My doctor told me to stop the blood donations, which I have done. I also eat more iron-rich foods than I used to. My blood type is 0+, and the blood centers are asking for donations. At what point will it be OK for me to donate again? - A.H.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Count#Iron Deficiency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Charitiesnorthernpublicradio.org

Doctors Urge People to Donate Blood to Combat Shortages

The Red Cross is urging people to donate blood to help with a blood shortage as patients resume elective surgeries and trauma cases increase across the nation. Cardiothoracic surgeon Junaid Haroon, with Southern Illinois Healthcare, said he and other doctors have been managing so far, but he's seen firsthand what it can be like in places without a blood bank system.
CharitiesMartinsville Bulletin

Red Cross urges blood donations, hosting drives during shortage

With people critically needing blood donations, American Red Cross officials are urging Southwest Virginia residents to give during upcoming community blood drives as a shortage impacts healthcare availability. Summer is always a time of peak demand for blood — used in countless medical procedures — and because people are now...
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Consider donating blood soon, ‘cause there’s a national shortage

There's a national blood supply shortage right now, which means in some parts of the country surgeries are being delayed. While that doesn't seem to be the case here in Champaign County, you can still donate blood to ensure that our community has the blood supply it needs — right now it's lower than many health providers would like.
Richmond, VANBC12

Blood donation shortage causes delays in elective surgeries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s an urgent demand for blood donors as the U.S. struggles with a severe blood shortage. The shortage is so bad, some elective surgeries are being delayed until the blood supply goes up, according to the Virginia Department of Health. If you are able to donate,...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

As Las Vegas confronts blood shortage, an urgent call to donate

Stephanie Hicklen admits she’s not a fan of being pricked by a needle. But when she heard the country is experiencing a severe blood shortage, she heeded the call for action and headed to a northwest Las Vegas library to donate. On a recent morning — with her toddler, Markus,...
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Incentives to donating blood to Blood Assurance during shortage

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – “Blood Assurance says every donation can save up to Three lives but right now not enough people are doing this,” said Brian Armstrong. “When you donate with Blood Assurance it stays local. We are the sole supplier to the Chattanooga area hospitals. So when you give with blood assurance it’s going directly to helping patients in need,” said Caitlin Stanley.
Advocacylaconiadailysun.com

Frances Milliken: Blood shortage is severe and your donation could save a life

I am sure many people have read or seen the news about a severe blood shortage. This is personal to me. I have a blood condition that requires frequent transfusions of red blood cells. This is very difficult right now. I am just asking any one that is able to please donate blood to the Red Cross. You could help save a life. Thank you for your help.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Red Cross Encouraging Residents To Donate Blood Amid National Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The pandemic has taken its toll on many fundraisers and drives, and blood donations are no different. But in the summer months, the national need is dire. For Adam Landy, it’s a moral obligation. “I try to come donate every 60 days, every two months, as a way to give back to my community,” said Landy. One of his family members needed a blood transfusion a few years back, so now Landy tries to send his blood to someone in need locally. “I get the updates on the app where the blood is going. It’s going to Johns Hopkins University...
Diseases & Treatmentsalthealthworks.com

Ten Ways to Increase Circulation and Prevent Blood Clots

The cardiovascular system is paramount to human health, but nearly half of American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease according to a 2019 study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. The bad news is that a healthy heart and cardiovascular system are not “normal” by today’s standards.
KidsClickOnDetroit.com

Parents urged to catch kids up on routine vaccines before school resumes

Many children will be heading back to the classroom this fall, as most schools resume in-person learning after going virtual amid the worst of the pandemic. But since parents, understandably, kept their kids home because of the pandemic, countless children have missed routine vaccinations that prevent against serious diseases. Pandemic precautions sheltered children from those serious diseases and COVID, but with school resuming in just weeks, that protection is gone -- and those routine vaccines are critical.
Floyd County, GAwrganews.com

Blood shortage continues: Local opportunities to donate

While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy