Lynnwood, WA

Hundreds left without power after tree falls on power lines along Ash Way

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Lynnwood residents were left without power Monday afternoon after a tree fell onto power lines along Ash Way. Around 2:15 p.m., PUD crews responded to multiple reports of power outages after a downed tree knocked out power on Ash Way from 132nd Street Southwest to 148th Street Southwest. Crews arrived on the scene at 3 p.m. to clear the debris and repair the damaged lines, said PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney.

