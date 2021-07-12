Protesters to rally in St. Paul against Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program
People opposed to Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program plan to rally in St. Paul Sunday to demand lawmakers phase out the program. Clients of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and their relatives are calling for “an end to an indefinite detention program they believe is an unconstitutional death sentence” at facilities in Moose Lake and St. Peter, according to a news release from organizers.minnesotareformer.com
Comments / 2