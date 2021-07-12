Cancel
Protesters to rally in St. Paul against Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program

By Rilyn Eischens
minnesotareformer.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople opposed to Minnesota’s sex offender treatment program plan to rally in St. Paul Sunday to demand lawmakers phase out the program. Clients of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and their relatives are calling for “an end to an indefinite detention program they believe is an unconstitutional death sentence” at facilities in Moose Lake and St. Peter, according to a news release from organizers.

