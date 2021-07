Saying yes to forever with the love of your life is the easy part (we hope). Saying yes to the dress, however, is not as simple as television would like to make it seem. There are expectations to manage (both yours and others’), there are way more options than you ever thought possible, and there are probably some insecurities you’re dragging along with you into the bridal boutique. But there is a perfect dress out there for you—here’s how to find it.