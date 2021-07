One of the biggest challenges in putting together a grill or barbecue menu can be coming up with an appropriate side that isn’t completely mundane or boring. And sure, you can dress up potato salad or mac ‘n cheese in interesting ways, but those dishes also bring the dreaded carb bomb to the table. Sometimes, a menu just needs something lighter, especially if your guests are more health conscious. Enter this Avocado and Corn Salad dish.