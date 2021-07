It wasn’t quite the memorable moment when in 1969 Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon and said “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”. But it was pretty damn cool nonetheless. Richard Branson, a billionaire thrill seeker who never lost the dream of space travel, did just that last weekend in his own winged rocket ship. He had a crew of four with him. Branson returned to earth and said: ​​”It was just magical.”