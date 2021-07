Before you can begin selling one of the deadliest products man has ever made – leaded gasoline – it helps that the corporate persons have reckless and ruthless pasts. Over the course of its next four installments, Jamie Kitman’s Brief History of Gasoline will examine three of the main actors in the saga that brought us tetra-ethyl lead and a host of other unsavory gasoline additives. DuPont and its longtime corporate ward, General Motors, who invented leaded gasoline, will be considered in the weeks ahead, but here, Standard Oil of New Jersey, the company affectionately known today as ExxonMobil, is in the spotlight. It’s a long story, but it began a long time ago and it ain’t over yet, so it bears telling.