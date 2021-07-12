Song Premiere: Colin Hay, "Waterloo Sunset"

Many of us retreated to our comfort foods during the pandemic, from favorite movies to dog-eared paperbacks to classic albums. Men at Work frontman and solo artist Colin Hay made a whole album out of his musical comfort foods on I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself, which features covers from the Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Faces, and Jimmy Cliff. We're sharing his take on the Kinks' "Waterloo Sunset," which closes their enduring 1967 album Something Else.