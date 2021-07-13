Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

One fifth of donations to Tories came from people with interests in housing market, report claims

By Ashley Cowburn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoniE_0av7Zu1V00

One in every five pounds donated to the Conservative Party between 2010 and 2020 came from individuals or companies with substantial interests in the housing market, a new report claims.

The research from Transparency International UK — detailing the extent of Boris Johnson ’s party’s reliance on the sector — suggests there has been a “worrying dependence” on a small number of wealthy financial backers with “significant property interests”.

The anti-corruption organisation’s report — House of Cards — claims that around 10 per cent of all political party donations over the last decade came from individuals and companies with property interests.

Around 80 per cent of the funds (more than £60 million) went to the Conservatives , it added, with property-related donations accounting for a fifth of the party’s reportable donations.

The report also highlighted that between 2015 and 2019, just 10 donors with major interests in the property market accounted for a tenth of the donations to the Conservative Party coffers.

“While we have seen insufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt any direct quid pro quo arrangements of donations or decisions,” the report states, “this dependence creates a real risk of aggregative corruption, whereby the actions of ministers are incentivised by the party’s financial ties to interests groups in this policy area”.

Examining transparency over who is lobbying ministers, the organisation added that the current arrangements were “woefully inadequate”, with ministers known to have held 669 meetings with 894 separate interest groups to discuss housing between January 2017 and March 2020.

Of these, government departments provided “little detail”, “with the topic of discussion for more than 40 per cent described merely as ‘housing’ or planning’,” the report claimed.

In a series of solutions, Transparency International UK suggests introducing an annual £10,000 limit on donations from individuals and companies and introducing a comprehensive statutory register of lobbyists.

Duncan Hames, director of policy at the organisation, said: “While it is no secret that political parties receive much of their funding from a relatively small number of donors, the extent to which the Conservative Party depends financially on those with major property interests is of serious concern.

“An unhealthy reliance on those with vested interests in one sector puts ministers under pressure to provide exclusive access which creates a real risk that decisions are skewed in their favour.

“Breaking this dependence is key to removing the risk of undue influence and freeing government to explore bolder solutions to address the housing crisis.”

Commenting on the report, Anneliese Dodds , the chair of the Labour Party, said: “It’s no wonder the Conservatives are resisting more transparency on property ownership, when party coffers are stuffed full of so much cash from major overseas property tycoons.

“This is yet another example of how the rules around transparency for lobbying ministers aren’t fit for purpose. We need to know who is lobbying ministers, what they want from government and what is discussed when they meet. We need urgent reform.”

However, a Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Government policy is no way influenced by the donation the party receives — they are entirely separate.

“Donations to the Conservative Party are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and comply fully within the law. Fundraising is a legitimate part of the democratic process. The alternative is more taxpayer-funding of political campaigning, which would mean less money for frontline services like schools, police and hospitals.

“The Conservative Party is delivering on its manifesto commitments to deliver more homes, with new housing supply having rise to its highest level for 30 years. Working with the housing industry is an essential party of getting new homes built and regenerating brownfield land.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

189K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Interest Groups#Uk#Tories#The Conservative Party#House Of Cards#Conservatives#The Labour Party#The Electoral Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Income TaxTelegraph

A Tory turn to tax hikes betrays the voters who turned blue in 2019

One of the standout images of the 2019 general election campaign was workers at Teesside welcoming the Prime Minister with a handmade “We Love Boris” sign. Millions of such voters went blue – many for the first time – in part because they were fed up with Labour’s unfunded manifesto pledges and thought they saw in Boris Johnson a man who rejected socialist profligacy and would stand up for the average worker.
EconomyShropshire Star

Labour vows to transform economy with ‘new deal for working people’

The Labour leader pledged to make the nation ‘the best place to work’. Labour will launch a “new deal for working people” that promises to “fundamentally change” the economy as the party seeks to win back traditional voters who have switched to the Tories. Deputy leader Angela Rayner will on...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Casey MichelTom Barrack suggests Trump's White House was even more vulnerable than we thought

On early Tuesday morning, federal authorities dropped a bombshell: According to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had been trying to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the United Arab Emirates and then subtly attempting to maneuver former President Donald Trump toward UAE goals.
Public HealthCNBC

UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to 'cower from' COVID

Cases are high, but so is uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, and officials argue the shift is needed to help businesses in sectors such as hospitality and the night-time economy. British health minister Sajid Javid was accused of insulting coronavirus victims on Sunday after urging people to take a COVID-19 vaccine and "learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus".
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Man whose conspiracy theorist mother compared NHS workers to Nazis says she is ‘beyond help’

Sebastian Shemirani, the son of former nurse turned notorious conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, believes that his mother is now “definitely beyond help.”Kate Shemirani sparked widespread shock and condemnation after she appeared at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday where she compared NHS nurses and doctors distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to Nazis criminals who were executed after WWII. Footage shared online saw Shermirani say: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.” Her appalling remarks were greeted by cheers and applause at those who attended the so-called ‘debate.’Did Kate Shemirani just...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
EconomyThe Independent

Rayner defends voluntary redundancy plan as Labour launches workers’ charter

Labour has defended asking its own staff to apply for voluntary redundancy as Angela Rayner launched an employment rights charter described as a “fork in the road”. The party’s deputy leader visited the Impact Hub co-working space in central London on Monday to unveil a “new deal for working people” which promises to “fundamentally change” the economy as the party seeks to win back traditional voters who have switched to the Conservatives.
Labor IssuesBBC

Give workers full rights from day one – Labour

Workers should be given "full" employment rights from day one, Labour has said as it announces plans to "fundamentally change the economy". Currently some rights - such as being able to request flexible working - only kick in at a later stage. Labour is also calling for a ban on...
PoliticsKTVZ

Houses of Parliament (Great Britain) Fast Facts

Here’s some background information about Great Britain’s Houses of Parliament, located on the Thames River in London. The meeting place of Great Britain’s bicameral legislature – composed of the House of Commons and the House of Lords – is also known as Westminster Palace. Visitors are subject to airport style...
Presidential ElectionBoston Globe

A rebellion is stirring in Boris Johnson’s backyard

TUDELEY, England — Hugh Patterson could sense victory when he ran in local elections this year even though this area of rolling countryside, picturesque pubs and pricey rustic homes was a stronghold for his opponent from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. What Patterson was not expecting was a landslide.
Presidential Electiondoppleronline.ca

Listen up! Women in politics | Commentary

Several weeks ago, after having written a column in which I was critical of the federal Conservative Party, a regular reader, one who seldom agrees with me, commented that I should consider the Green Party. She may well have said it ‘tongue in cheek’ but she came closer to the mark than she might have imagined.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Bond market investors pricing in at least one interest rate hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
U.S. PoliticsStreet.Com

Microsoft Cyberattack Came From China, White House Says

The U.S. and many allies Monday accused China of backing cyberattacks against public and private entities, including the March strike against Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report. The allies include the European Union, the U.K., NATO, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. The attacks include ransomware, data theft and cyberespionage, the countries said.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy