A leisurely drive’s often a great way to relax and to escape from life’s stressors. Fortunately, we have no shortage of beautiful scenic byways and picturesque backroads that crisscross the state. The Greene County Covered Bridge Driving Tour in Pennsylvania, for example, promises 77 miles of beautiful scenery, highlighted by charming covered bridges. Have you […] The post Hop In Your Car And Take Greene County Covered Bridge Driving Tour For An Incredible 77-Mile Scenic Drive In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.