How to make a genuinely inclusive phone camera
The challenge of getting colour balance right is one as old as film itself. When colour film was first explored by Kodak in mid-1950s America, the iconic camera company used an image of employee Shirley Page as their reference picture. This spawned the creation and dissemination of Shirley Cards, which were sent to Kodak studios to help them calibrate their film development kit consistently. The images weren’t always the exact same person, but they often featured a Caucasian woman, that is until the 1990s when more racially inclusive Shirley Cards were introduced.www.wired.co.uk
Comments / 0