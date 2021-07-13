How to make a genuinely inclusive phone camera

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I could easily start this with various lens nomenclatures and our autocorrect system would think it was gibberish. For example, GM. VC. OS. OSS. IS. VR. ED. ASPH. APO. DG. DN. HSM. STM. USM. Seriously, anyone that looks at these names wouldn’t know what they mean unless you really know photography and the brand. Photography manufacturers complicate their naming conventions instead of simplifying them. And I think that’s a huge problem for sales and for messaging to the audience. Here’s what we need to do about camera lenses.