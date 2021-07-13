The best day to go into the office is…

Everything I learnt and how you can ace your first hackathon as well. Exited. Curious. Anxious. Like anyone stepping into their very first Hackathon, many thoughts ran through my mind. This was my first step in this intriguing new journey on my way to becoming a legendary CS god. Despite the daunting challenge, unexpected rewards lie at every turn of the road ahead. In the next 5 minutes or so, allow me to take you on a ride of demystification as I share more about my experiences to give you a better picture when signing up for your first hackathon.