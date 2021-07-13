TAG Heuer’s latest smartwatch play? Super Mario

Yes, Apple has the smartwatch market sewn up right now. No one can touch them when it comes to market share. Not Samsung. Not even Google. But while those two companies are betting big on combining forces with their new Wear OS (now simply Wear) in an attempt to dethrone Apple, TAG Heuer has steadfastly stuck to its strategy of creating smartwatches for people who lean towards more traditional luxury timepieces. Until now, that is.