Gold is sitting at a critical area of support in the open. Bears need a break of $1,800 for supply to kick in. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,812 ahead of Monday’s European session. The yellow metal’s latest pullback could be traced to the market’s rush to risk-safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia-Pacific nations. Also weighing on the market sentiment, putting a safe-haven bid under the US dollar and dragging gold, could be the indecision over the Fed’s next moves. This could well back the Financial Times (FT) piece suggesting that the bullish bets on the US Dollar Index (DXY) jump to the highest in over a year.