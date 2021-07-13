Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Remembering “Mr. Wonderful” and His Ties to Louisiana

By Jay Whatley
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wrestling legend Paul Orndorff has sadly passed away. Let's look at his ties with the state of Louisiana. His name was Paul Orndorff, but many wrestling fans around the world will remember him as "Mr. Wonderful". His immense wrestling career took off back in the 1970's and spanned across generations. Orndorff retired as an in-ring performer in 2000 following a neck injury sustained during the WCW pay-per-view Fall Brawl.

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Randy Savage
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Sting
Person
Steve Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#University Of Tampa#Combat#Wcw#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#Canadian#The New Orleans Saints#Louisiana Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEBeaumont Enterprise

Paul Orndorff, WWE Hall of Famer Known as 'Mr. Wonderful,' Dies at 71

His son, Travis Orndorff, revealed the news in an Instagram post. Last month, he said his father had CTE and was declining in health. WWE's Stephanie McMahon on Re-Launching Live Events With Fans in Attendance: 'We Absolutely Cannot Wait'. WWE SummerSlam Set For August (TV News Roundup) “It is with...
WWEfox32chicago.com

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ Brandon native passes away

BRANDON, Fla. - The man known as "Mr. Wonderful" to his fans has passed away at the age of 71, the WWE announced Monday. Paul Orndorff was born in Brandon, Florida, and attended the University of Tampa, where he was part of the football team. He joined Mid-Southern Wrestling after a short stint in the World Football League.
WWEMercury News

Paul ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Orndorff, legendary WWE wrestler, dies at 71

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff died at the age of 71, his son Travis announced Monday. ” As much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it,” Travis Orndorff said in a statement. At the first ever WrestleMania in...
WWEDemocrat-Herald

Former wrestling superstar Paul Orndorff aka ‘Mr. Wonderful’ dead at 71

Former World Wrestling Federation favorite Paul Orndorff, who gained fame with fans as Mr. Wonderful in the 1980s, has died at age 71. His death was confirmed via Instagram on Monday by his son Travis, who has documented his father’s recent health struggles. “It is with great sadness that I...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/24 – Torch Talk w/Paul Orndorff (1991): Regretting being a wrestler, Hogan feud, difference between WWF and WCW, Mick Foley, Bill Watts, Japan (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This special Torch Talk Flashback features Wade Keller’s May 1991 interview with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. The following are some of the topics he covers:. His early memories of wrestling and training to become a wrestler. How Vince...
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, known to fans as “Mr. Wonderful,” passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff was a standout running back at the University of Tampa and joined Mid-Southern Wrestling after a brief stint in the World Football League. Early rivalries with Jerry Lawler, Ted Dibiase and Jake “The Snake” Roberts gave way to NWA North American Heavyweight and National Heavyweight Championship reigns.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Wrestling Legend Known As “Mr. Wonderful” Was 71

One of the greats from the World Wrestling Federation’s 1980s heyday has passed away: “Mr. Wonderful,” Paul Orndorff. His son Travis made the announcement Monday on Instagram, where he has documented his father’s recent health struggles. More from Deadline. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Hospitalized – Details

EWrestlingNews.com has learned that NWA/WCW legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was hospitalized earlier this week in Nashville, TN after suffering a bad fall. Eaton (age 63) is currently suffering from multiple broken fingers and a banged up hip. When Eaton is released from the hospital, he will be going through physical...
WWEnewsbrig.com

How did WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero die?

The late, great Eddie Guerrero trended on Twitter earlier today after being called a “B+ player” by a fan. Several wrestling personalities and fans took to Twitter to respond to the statement and the fan ended up deleting the tweet. A notable response was that of WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley, who stated that Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Bans’ WWE Raw Heel Turn

WWE star Kofi Kingston has been working in the company of Vince McMahon for over a decade now. He has held several championships and has been a popular star. He is still a member of The New Day, one of the most popular tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. The stable debuted as heels but were eventually turned into babyfaces with their growing popularity. Tony Khan Offers To Fired WWE Stars Leaks.
Combat Sportstigernet.com

Re: RIP “Mr Wonderful”

Wow...this guy was 30 years old the last time uga won a national championship. Tough one for me. He's an all time great heel. RIP 1derful.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Quits To Go To AEW?

The speculations over the former WWE star Daniel Bryan once again started recently and it has been a hot topic over the past few months. He has been away from the company since his contract expired and was removed from WWE programming following a loss to Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Has Coronavirus, Out Two Weeks

It’s the new reality. The Coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the entire world and there is nothing to suggest that the situation is going to be completely solved anytime soon. Things are better than they were just a few months ago, but there is still a lot of work to be done. There are also going to be a lot of people catching the virus, which is the case in wrestling again.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Dr John Documentary to be Directed by Black Keys Member

One of the best things about living in Louisiana is the absolutely amazing music that is native to our state. We have numerous festivals celebrating our cultural heritage and musical roots throughout the year, and we're so proud of our homegrown musicians. And one of the most beloved musical icons...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Fun Things to Do in Louisiana This Weekend

Summer is here, and even though there are still a few things that won't go on as planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic, we are ready to get outside and enjoy our beautiful state this weekend. We can always find something to love, even if it means a short road trip.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Gets $20,000 Winner in Latest Mega Millions Drawing

Here in Louisiana, we are quite familiar with the phrase, "what a difference a day can make". Usually, we say that in regard to our weather, which has been known to change every ten minutes and go from sweltering hot to ridiculous cold and back again over the course of a few hours. But in this instance, the change over a 24 hour period has more to with money than with Mother Nature.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

10 Festivals We Don’t Have in Louisiana But Need

If you've lived in or visited Louisiana for any amount of time you know that we have a festival for just about anything and everything. If it walks, crawls, slivers, swims, grows, or basically makes any type of movement and we can eat it, we more than likely have a festival for it. (Shoot, we even have festivals for fictional characters like the Rougarou.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy