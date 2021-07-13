The O’Toole Chronicles: In the Room
I have written and touched on this topic before, but I think it warrants some amplification—being in the room. We often rely on others (staffers or colleagues) to take a meeting for us or ask that they present as expected and report back only the important information. If I wanted a full transcription, I would pay a court reporter to create a verbatim record OR have a secret ham-fisted political hack secretly record the meeting. Neither option is really a practical solution in our face-paced world.newjerseyglobe.com
