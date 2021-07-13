The O’Toole Chronicles: In the Room

I read the column about the mother who gave away her Down Syndrome baby. People feel guilty when hearing about others who gave away their special needs children. Some think that if it was cancer, they probably would have kept it and stayed by the child’s side because special challenges are a stigma. The truth is, no one knows what other people are going through. Maybe the mother has bipolar, a different mental illness or low physical energy that made her unable to handle the hurdles and roadblocks ahead. Therefore, no one should attempt to judge the situation if the parents chose to give away the child as, I’m sure, this must have been a heart-rending and difficult decision.