A teenage boy is recovering after taking a beating in his front yard. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in his front yard in the 300 block of Dynasty Lane in Opelousas on Wednesday night when 20-year-old Josiah Joseph of Opelousas allegedly ran up to him and punched him in the face. As the victim tried to defend himself, he fell to the ground and 18-year-old Damian Lastrapes - also of Opelousas - allegedly joined in on the beating, kicking the victim in the head and helping Joseph punch and stomp the victim.