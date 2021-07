"Kids don't care what you know until they know that you care." - Marco French. I promise you. That headline is not hyperbole. It is no exaggeration. It is not clickbait. Erin McCarty and I have spoken with hundreds of guests in our more-than-five-year tenure on the KEEL morning show. But not one, in recent memory at least, has evoked the reaction we had when listening to Marco French, Principal at Shreveport's Queensborough Leadership Academy (formerly Queensborough Elementary).