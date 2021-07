Heat warnings and heat advisories remain but some relief is expected early next week. Once again, our main issues continue to center upon a strengthening ridge of high pressure combined with abundant low-level moisture creating heat index values ranging from 105 to 113 in some locations. I anticipate these conditions will remain for the next few days, including most of the weekend before some changes occur as the ridge changes shape and moves slightly west. This will allow a back-door front to enter northeastern OK Sunday with a chance for a few showers or storms followed by a minor reduction in heat and humidity. This system should bring highs back down into the upper 80s for a few days next week and bring slightly lower dew points into the eastern third of the state.