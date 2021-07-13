Cancel
Debunking bankruptcy myths: But won't bankruptcy ruin my credit for seven years?

By B. Grant McNutt, Managing Attorney
courierjournal.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis question, or some form of it, is asked by virtually every person that comes to see us to discuss their financial problems. The answer is usually simple. By the time they have come in to see us, their credit is already in bad shape! This does not necessarily mean that they have a bad credit score. Some folks manage to keep making minimum payments each month. Unfortunately, this is often done by taking cash advances against another card and or borrowing money from a payday loan store. But even in these cases, the poor individual is hopelessly over extended and living with a great deal of stress.

#Bankruptcies#Consumer Debt#Personal Loans#Unsecured Debt#Payday Loans#Bond Botes#Sykstus Tanner Mcnutt#South Court St#Al 35630
Credits & LoansWTOP

What people with 800+ credit scores have in common

Only about 1 in 6 American consumers has a FICO credit score of 800 or higher. A FICO score in the mid-700s is generally considered good enough for the best rates and terms from lenders, but those with 800+ scores do have some things in common. Obviously, they don’t miss...
Personal Financemarketplace.org

Glitches mark launch of child tax credit payments

It’s now been more than a week since most families across the country began receiving the advance child tax credit. It’s a monthly deposit of up to $250-$300 per child. The deposits extend through the end of this year. The money is a lifeline for many parents, but there are some who don’t want the cash advance for fear it’ll add to their tax burden.
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

Before the Debt Collectors Start Calling, Do These 4 Things

Most Americans have some sort of debt — and not all of it is good debt, like a mortgage, car loan or student loans, which are considered good investments. Credit card debt, medical debt, overdue bills and high interest loans are just a few of the types of bad debt that can wreak havoc on your life. They can destroy your credit, snowball into even more debt and, yep, have the debt collectors hounding you to pay up.
Personal FinanceForbes

How Long Does A Bankruptcy Stay On Your Credit Report?

When you file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy—two of the most common individual bankruptcies—it can remain on your credit reports for up to ten years. After a bankruptcy is listed on your reports, it causes serious damage to your credit score until it’s removed. This means you will likely have trouble qualifying for a mortgage, auto loan or personal loan.
Relationshipsthepennyhoarder.com

Parents: Here Are 5 Smart Uses for Your Child Tax Credit Payments

Parents, we know what a game changer this is: Suddenly, you’re getting these child tax credit payments every month from the federal government. The payments started landing in bank accounts in mid July — $300 a month for each child under six, and $250 for older children. Even better, these payments will keep coming each month through December!
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Embattled real estate lawyer Kossoff can't shield docs in bankruptcy

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Manhattan has again ordered real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, who is under criminal investigation amid accusations of mishandling client funds, to cooperate with the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing the liquidation of his law firm. Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones held at a Thursday...
Personal Financeuniversityherald.com

A Guide to Rebuilding Your Credit After Bankruptcy

Personal bankruptcy is a severe legal process that will impact your credit score. For the legal aspects, you can let Orlando bankruptcy lawyer Walter Benenati handle everything. However, for rebuilding the credit afterward, you have to take calculated financial decisions. Most people think they can never rebuild credit after bankruptcy....
Daviess County, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Bankruptcies: July 19, 2021

In Chapter 7, a court-appointed trustee sells or liquidates debtors assets to make payments to creditors. In Chapter 13 bankruptcy, an individual will arrange repayment of his/her own debts. The following Daviess County bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 6 – July 12:. Chapter 7. Kimberly R. Farmer.
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Bankruptcy Spells Death for Too Many Businesses

Hasty liquidations cost creditors billions of dollars a year, research by Samuel Antill finds. What if more bankrupt companies were restructured—and revived—instead?. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is supposed to allow companies to shed debt and get a fresh start. Ideally, creditors recover most of what they’re owed as the restructured firm begins turning a profit.
Personal FinancePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Dear Penny: Can we retire in 6 months owing $190K of student loan debt?

I am in big trouble. My husband and I have a combined student loan debt of $190,000 and we were planning to retire in six months. My husband wants to sell our home and pay off the debt. If we do that, we won’t have much for a down payment for another house, so we won’t have a low mortgage payment. If we don’t sell, we can afford the student loan payments. But we will be very limited with no extra money left to save for emergencies.
Personal Financebenefitspro.com

These student loans may be discharged in bankruptcy: court ruling

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled for the first time that privately issued student loans can be discharged in bankruptcy, a major win for borrowers facing financial hardship in paying off their loans. A unanimous panel of the Manhattan-based appeals court held that the loans did...

