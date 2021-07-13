Debunking bankruptcy myths: But won't bankruptcy ruin my credit for seven years?

This question, or some form of it, is asked by virtually every person that comes to see us to discuss their financial problems. The answer is usually simple. By the time they have come in to see us, their credit is already in bad shape! This does not necessarily mean that they have a bad credit score. Some folks manage to keep making minimum payments each month. Unfortunately, this is often done by taking cash advances against another card and or borrowing money from a payday loan store. But even in these cases, the poor individual is hopelessly over extended and living with a great deal of stress.