Lightning Hits San Antonio Teen’s Golf Ball in Midair at Topgolf Entertainment Complex

(KSAT)) A San Antonio teenager hit a golf ball at 88 mph at Topgolf as a thunderstorm approached, what happened to the golf ball is nothing shy of amazing. While playing a few rounds of golf with family and friends at Topgolf, Tomas Gomez's fun was cut short as a thunderstorm approached. The sky blackened and rain and lightning were getting increasingly close. So Gomez decided to hit one more ball before calling it quits and heading home. What happened next, will probably be the most amazingly weird thing to happen to Thomas in his lifetime.